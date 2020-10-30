Convicted Goose Creek man accused of having multiple files of child sex abuse material

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators have announced the arrest of a convicted Goose Creek man accused of possessing multiple files of child sex abuse material.
Attorney General Alan Wilson said 69-year-old Ronald Stephen Wojdyla is charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree. Wojdyla was previously convicted on related charges in 2008.
Internet Crimes Against Children and the Goose Creek Police Department made the arrest on Wednesday.
This past September, investigators with Goose Creek police received a notification from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which led them to Wojdyla.
According to police, the tip indicated that on July 20 Facebook reported an instance of child porn being transmitted on their social media platform. Investigators then viewed the file Facebook provided, then obtained warrants for the suspect’s arrest.
“Investigators state Wojdyla possessed multiple files of child sexual abuse material,” the attorney general’s office said.
This case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.
