Dorchester County shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office says one person is dead and one person is injured after a shooting in the Oaks of Archdale subdivision.
Deputies responded at 11:14 a.m. to the 100 block of Mansfield Boulevard after receiving a 911 call reporting two people had been shot, Lt. Rick Carson said. The first deputies on the scene found two shooting victims and EMS took one of them to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The second victim was dead at the scene, Carson said.
“Detectives are still trying to piece together information and are attempting to identify what led to the shootings," Carson said. "The crime scene is secured and crime Scene detectives are expected to be on scene for an extended time.”
The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the identity of the victim.
The investigation remains active.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
