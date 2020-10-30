Deputies seek public’s help in Colleton Co. armed robbery investigation

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the publics help in solving an armed robbery at a Dollar General.
Deputies say two people came into the Ace Basin Parkway Dollar General at around 9 p.m. Thursday when one of them pointed a gun at the store clerk and demanded money.
The suspects stole around $1,400 and fled the scene, but deputies say no one was injured during this crime.
The sheriff’s office says Walterboro City’s K9 team assisted in locating the suspects but was unsuccessful.
Colleton County Investigators say they are working to identify the individuals responsible for this incident, but ask anyone with information regarding these incidents to please contact the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office at 843-549-2211.
