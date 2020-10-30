Great Halloween forecast ahead!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Welcome back, Fall! Get ready for a cool Friday night across the Lowcountry. Lows will stay cool this evening as we drop back in the lower 50′s for most. Some areas to the north and inland may even drop into the upper 40′s. We’ll stay dry and sunny on Halloween before another cold front moves through the area on Sunday. This will bring in the chance of some morning rain showers on Sunday, followed by a dry and cooler afternoon. Sunday night will feel quite chilly behind the front as lows drop into the 40′s! Monday stays cool and sunny with highs around 60 and overnight lows all the way down to the lower 40′s. We’ll gradually warm up each afternoon though, with highs returning to the mid 70′s by Thursday. Most of the new week should stay dry.