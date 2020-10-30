Fiber optic line damage causes landline outage at sheriff’s office in Hilton Head

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says damage to a fiber optic line is causing telephone problems at their Hilton Head Island substation.
The trouble affects the substation’s main line, 843-255-3300, and other extensions with the last four digits beginning with 33. The damage is also causing internet outages there, deputies say.
While work is being done to repair the problem, deputies say residents in Hilton Head or Bluffton should call the sheriff’s office non-emergency dispatch at 843-524-2777 for routine calls or 911 in an emergency.
There was no word on when repairs to the damaged line are expected to be complete.
