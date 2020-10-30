Firefighters extinguish fire at Williamsburg County landfill

SALTERS, S.C. (WCSC) - Williamsburg County firefighters say a fire that broke out Friday afternoon at the Williamsburg County Recycling Center and Landfill is out.
Crews responded at approximately 3 p.m. to a building fire at the landfill on Gapway Road, Williamsburg County Fire Capt. William Horton said.
“The building was heavily involved in flames when units arrived on the scene,” he said.
There were no injuries to employees or firefighters, Horton said.
Fire investigators are now working to determine the cause of the fire.
