Hwy. 41 reopens hours after crash involving vehicle, motorcycle

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A stretch of Highway 41 closed for several hours following a crash involving a vehicle and motorcycle reopened Friday afternoon.
The crash was reported shortly before 1:30 p.m. near Elijah Smalls Road, according to Mount Pleasant Police.
The Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District said the crash involves a vehicle and a motorcycle.
Police said the roadway had reopened by approximately 4:15 p.m.
For a while, the crash required officers to reroute traffic around the crash scene. Police diverted driversc coming from Highway 17 onto Joe Rouse Road and diverted those coming into Mount Pleasant onto Dunes West Boulevard.
Authorities have not yet said whether injuries are involved.
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.