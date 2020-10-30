Lowcountry High School Football Schedule (10/30)

By Kevin Bilodeau | October 30, 2020 at 1:23 AM EDT - Updated October 30 at 1:33 AM

10/29

Woodland 48 Academic Magnet 7 - The Wolverines improve to 5-1 while the Raptors drop to 0-6

10/30

Hanahan (4-1) at Philip Simmons (3-1) (Live 5 Game of the Week)

Berkeley (4-1) at Summerville (3-2)

Ft. Dorchester (5-0) at Wando (1-4)

Stratford (3-2) at Stall (0-5)

Goose Creek (3-2) at Ashley Ridge (1-4)

Cane Bay (2-3) at West Ashley (3-2)

Bishop England (3-2) at James Island (2-3)

Wade Hampton at Colleton County (1-3)

Gray Collegiate at Oceanside Collegiate (5-0)

Timberland (2-2) at Cross (3-2)

Burke (1-3) at Baptist Hill (4-1)

Porter-Gaud (3-4) at First Baptist (7-0)

Pinewood Prep (1-7) at Northwood Academy (0-5)

Colleton Prep (2-6) at St. John’s Christian (8-1)

Dorchester Academy (4-4) at Bethesda Academy

10/31

Lake Marion at Military Magnet (1-4)

