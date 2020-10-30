Lowcountry High School Football Schedule (10/30)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -
10/29
Woodland 48 Academic Magnet 7 - The Wolverines improve to 5-1 while the Raptors drop to 0-6
10/30
Hanahan (4-1) at Philip Simmons (3-1) (Live 5 Game of the Week)
Berkeley (4-1) at Summerville (3-2)
Ft. Dorchester (5-0) at Wando (1-4)
Stratford (3-2) at Stall (0-5)
Goose Creek (3-2) at Ashley Ridge (1-4)
Cane Bay (2-3) at West Ashley (3-2)
Bishop England (3-2) at James Island (2-3)
Wade Hampton at Colleton County (1-3)
Gray Collegiate at Oceanside Collegiate (5-0)
Timberland (2-2) at Cross (3-2)
Burke (1-3) at Baptist Hill (4-1)
Porter-Gaud (3-4) at First Baptist (7-0)
Pinewood Prep (1-7) at Northwood Academy (0-5)
Colleton Prep (2-6) at St. John’s Christian (8-1)
Dorchester Academy (4-4) at Bethesda Academy
10/31
Lake Marion at Military Magnet (1-4)
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.