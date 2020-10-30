Man sets up hammock in Daniel Island tree to stop it from getting cut down

DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - One man is going to extraordinary lengths to save a huge Live Oak tree on Daniel Island.
John Sanders has set up his hammock between two of the branches, about 15 feet in the air, and added a variety of signs asking people to help save the tree. The “Meeting Tree,” as he calls it, is at the intersection of Clements Ferry Road and Cainhoy Road and is being threatened by the project to widen the road from two to four lanes.
Sanders says the tree holds special significance to people in the area.
“It’s African American heritage,” Sanders said. “This is where people met back in day, at the intersection here when this was dirt roads. It’s a beautiful tree. There’s not another one like it in the area.”
Live 5 News did reach out to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.
The project engineer was not available for comment but a spokesperson says they go to great lengths to save trees of historic value.
Sanders has set up a Facebook page which can be found here.
