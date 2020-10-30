2 men, 1 from S.C., face human trafficking charges over 19-year-old ‘sex slave’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina District Attorney’s Office says two human traffickers, one of them from South Carolina, have been charged with buying and selling a 19-year-old “sex slave."
The men, Alfonso Orozco Juarez, 35, and Robert Hubert, 66, have been charged with conspiracy to commit sex trafficking, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Erin Nealy Cox said.
While reports state Juarez was arrested at his home in Dallas and made his initial appearance in court in there Wednesday, Hubert was arrested at his home in Roebuck, S.C. and made his initial appearance in court in Greenville last week.
“This victim endured horrific abuse at the hands of these defendants. It’s unthinkable and frankly, difficult to learn that this type of thing is happening in our District,” Cox said. “I am grateful that our North Texas Human Trafficking Task Force was able to act swiftly and aggressively. The Northern District of Texas and its partners in the District of New Mexico are committed to ending the scourge of human trafficking, one brutal case at a time.”
“Anyone that is involved in human trafficking activities – either as a member of a transnational criminal organization, a business owner exploiting his/her employees, or a street level pimp – should be viewed as a vicious predator. These despicable people who enrich themselves by exploiting the innocent have no place amongst law-abiding citizens and HSI will always combat it with every resource at our disposal. We will continue to collaborate with any law enforcement agency at any level of government in our shared efforts to bring human traffickers to justice,” Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations Dallas Ryan L. Spradlin said.
The D.A.'s office says according to a criminal complaint unsealed yesterday afternoon, Juarez contacted the Santa Fe-based victim via a dating app in 2019. In September 2019, they met in person inside a Dallas motel room, where Juarez pistol whipped the victim, bruising her hand and jaw.
Reports say he later gave her a “slave name” and threatened to kill her and her family if she did not consent to being sold for sex.
At one point, the D.A.'s office says Juarez pointed an unloaded gun at her head and pulled the trigger.
After repeatedly selling the victim for commercial sex, reports state Juarez advertised her as a “slave” on a fetishism website, where he offered to sell her to the highest bidder.
Hubert, using the screen name “The Darkest Lord,” offered $5,000, the D.A.'s office says.
In text messages with Hubert, reports state Juarez referred to the victim as “the property” and bragged that she “submitted fully” after he “pistol whip[ped]” her.
“She’s totally dependent on me,” he allegedly wrote.
“SWEET,” Hubert allegedly responded. “I will take the slave.”
Investigators say the men met up at a gas station in Dallas, where the D.A.'s office says Hubert put the victim in his car to drive her to his home in South Carolina. They say after Hubert clamped a metal collar around her neck, threatened to brand her, and provided her with a list of “fetishes he likes,” the victim texted Juarez, pleading for help: “I’m afraid if I don’t do something, he’s going to hurt me,” she said.
“Endure what you have to,” he allegedly replied. “He’ll punish you whip you . . . but not kill you.”
A report states the when they reached Hubert’s residence — where there was a room he described as a “dungeon”— Hubert required the victim to remove her clothes and “be naked all the time.” Terrified, the victim persuaded Hubert to let her call her parents, the report states.
Investigators say the victim’s father begged Hubert to let his daughter go, but Hubert informed him that he had purchased the victim for $5,000 and demanded $5,000 back in exchange for her safe return. The D.A.'s office says Hubert even sent the victim’s father a “contract,” signed by both Juarez and Hubert, as proof of the “sale.” Eventually, Hubert relented, and reports state the victim was able to escape by bus.
Like all defendants, the D.A.'s office says Juarez and Hubert are presumed innocent until proven guilty, but if convicted, both face up to life in federal prison.
Homeland Security Investigations and the North Texas Trafficking Task Force say they conducted the investigation with substantial support from the Crime Strategies Unit with the 2nd Judicial District Attorney’s Office in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
