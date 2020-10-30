2 men, 1 from S.C., face human trafficking charges over 19-year-old ‘sex slave’

“Anyone that is involved in human trafficking activities – either as a member of a transnational criminal organization, a business owner exploiting his/her employees, or a street level pimp – should be viewed as a vicious predator. These despicable people who enrich themselves by exploiting the innocent have no place amongst law-abiding citizens and HSI will always combat it with every resource at our disposal. We will continue to collaborate with any law enforcement agency at any level of government in our shared efforts to bring human traffickers to justice,” Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations Dallas Ryan L. Spradlin said.