Neighbors warning of package thief on Johns Island

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Dozens of people on Johns Island say someone has been going around and stealing their packages minutes after they are delivered.
Neighbors say the person has been targeting homes off of the major roadways including Maybank Highway, River Road and Main Road.
David Moore, who owns rental property in the Twelve Oaks neighborhood, says he had noticed some chatter about package thefts on social media but didn’t think it was a huge problem until it happened to him.
Moore says he happened to catch the entire thing on his Ring doorbell camera. He says about 10 minutes after his packages were delivered, a man shows up and acts like he’s scanning a package. The man ended up taking six in total from Moore’s doorstep.
“It’s frustrating,” Moore says. “It’s disappointing. It’s disheartening because those packages are not going to be reimbursed by UPS, the senders are not going to resend those packages, and, you know, occasionally there are personal items you can’t replace. So it’s really disappointing.”
According to Lt. Christopher Brokaw with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, they have not seen an increase in this type of theft but, he says he’s going to pass the information along to their patrol supervisors so they can be aware and ensure CCSO deputies continue with their proactive patrols in the neighborhoods.
If this has happened to you, or you have any information on the thefts, you can call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-529-6216.
