No hazards detected by Savannah Fire at facility in Savannah Mall after multiple seizures reported

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham Emergency Services responded Friday to the Savannah Mall where three separate seizure patients were reported.
CES said it’s uncommon to see that many separate seizure patients in one location.
Savannah Fire was called in for backup to investigate any potential causes for this. Savannah Fire states it has found no hazards in the facility located at the Savannah Mall.
MCI at the mall was evacuated but people have now been allowed to return to the building.
“I saw one lady fall down. It was very scary, and she was shaking uncontrivable. Also, a friend told me someone fell in the bathroom just five minutes before the lady feel down out in the hallway,” said MCI employees Asia Smart and Kaleasha Robinson.
The cause of the seizures is not known at this time.
