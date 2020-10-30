Police respond to robbery at West Ashley Waffle House

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is at the scene of a Waffle House in West Ashley responding to a reported armed robbery.
Officers say the robbery happened at a Savannah Highway Waffle House around 5:30 a.m. Friday and there are no reported injuries.
The suspect allegedly passed a note demanding money to the Waffle House employee, and she complied.
Police say they are trying to identify the suspect and ask anyone with information to please call 843-743-7200 for the on duty CPD Central detective or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.
