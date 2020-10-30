Rep. Joe Cunningham and Rep. Tom Reed to host virtual COVID-19 town hall

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Rep. Joe Cunningham’s office says they will host a bipartisan virtual town hall and COVID-19 discussion with the Co-Chair of the Problem Solvers Caucus, Rep. Tom Reed.
In September, Cunningham’s office says he joined the Problem Solvers Caucus to unveil their “March to Common Ground” framework to break the gridlock and kickstart COVID-19 relief negotiations.
Rep. Reed is a Republican representative from New York and Cunningham, a democrat, says he thinks the bipartisan framework was by and large successful in bringing negotiators back to the table.
A release from Cunningham’s office says the event will take place Friday at noon on Rep. Cunningham’s Facebook page.
Viewer can also RSVP to view the event on zoom.
