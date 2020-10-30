S.C. reports 680 new cases of COVID-19, 7 additional deaths

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 680 newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday. (Source: AP)
By Ray Rivera | October 30, 2020 at 1:38 PM EDT - Updated October 30 at 1:39 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 680 newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday.

DHEC said there were also 37 probable new cases and 7 new confirmed deaths. Friday’s report listed no new probable deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 167,057, probable cases to 8,537, confirmed deaths to 3,653, and 243 probable deaths.

COVID-19 TESTING TOTALS
Total tests conducted in South Carolina 1,977,9274
Total tests reported to DHEC on Sunday 4,743
Percent Positive in latest test results 14.3%

The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties:

LOWCOUNTRY COUNTIES REPORT TOTAL POSITIVE CASES TOTAL DEATHS
Beaufort County 6,089 90
Berkeley County 5,948 90
Charleston County 16,781 257
Colleton County 1,224 48
Dorchester County 4,557 94
Georgetown County 1,973 40
Orangeburg County 3,315 130
Williamsburg County 1,303 39

Here are the newly-confirmed and probable cases reported by county:

Here is a breakdown of the confirmed and probable deaths reported by age group and county:

