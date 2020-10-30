SCHP: 1 dead after crash on I-95 S in Colleton Co.

SCHP: 1 dead after crash on I-95 S in Colleton Co.
Troopers say the driver of the Volvo died in the crash, while the driver of the box truck was transported to a hospital with critical injuries. (Source: South Carolina Department of Transportation)
By Riley Bean | October 30, 2020 at 8:07 AM EDT - Updated October 30 at 11:47 AM

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Highway Patrol say one person has died after a crash on I-95 closed all southbound lanes.

Troopers say the crash happened at around 6:05 a.m. Friday when an International box truck crashed into a Volvo tractor trailer.

Reports state that the Volvo rear-ended the box truck sending the box truck off the road to the right and the Volvo off the road to the left, ultimately striking a tree and catching fire.

Troopers say the driver of the Volvo died in the crash, while the driver of the box truck was transported to a hospital with critical injuries.

SCDOT says the crash was four miles north of Exit 42 - SC 21 and seven miles south of Walterboro.

For more information on the fatality, SCHP says to contact the Colleton County Coroner’s Office.

Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.