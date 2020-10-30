SCHP: 1 dead after crash on I-95 S in Colleton Co.

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Highway Patrol say one person has died after a crash on I-95 closed all southbound lanes.
Troopers say the crash happened at around 6:05 a.m. Friday when an International box truck crashed into a Volvo tractor trailer.
Reports state that the Volvo rear-ended the box truck sending the box truck off the road to the right and the Volvo off the road to the left, ultimately striking a tree and catching fire.
Troopers say the driver of the Volvo died in the crash, while the driver of the box truck was transported to a hospital with critical injuries.
SCDOT says the crash was four miles north of Exit 42 - SC 21 and seven miles south of Walterboro.
For more information on the fatality, SCHP says to contact the Colleton County Coroner’s Office.
