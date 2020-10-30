Lawsuit claims $695k paid may be part of attempt to privatize election

“This is a real threat to election integrity going forward and I believe Mr. Zuckerberg should really know better and as you look at what’s happening in America," Kline said. "If you want to control things in America…there’s two areas where you want authority. One is the flow of information and unfortunately, we are seeing some very strong concerns about high tech controlling the flow of information. The second is controlling how we elect our leaders. And now we have $400 million dollars put into the process of how we elect our leaders. That’s deeply concerning to every American or it should be.”