U.S. 17 Corridor Study seeking public input

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -A public survey is open for the next two weeks to provide residents a chance to share what improvements they’d like to see come to a three-mile stretch of U.S. 17.
Charleston County Public Works and the City of Charleston are partnering to create a master plan for mobility improvements along a section of the U.S. 17 Corridor from West Ashley’s Avondale Avenue, over the Ashley River, and to the end of the Crosstown Expressway at Coming Street.
Some plans have been identified in other City and County planning studies.
The study website explains that this is the next step in providing further recommendations and gathering community feedback for prioritization of the improvements.
The goal of the study is to develop a plan to ease traffic congestion and improve travel for all modes of transportation, the site says.
The public survey asks people which intersections they think need improvements, including areas like Highway 61, Wesley Drive, Folly Road, Lockwood Blvd and the James Island Connector.
The site says people can also share their preferred options on proposed paths and designs for new bridges going over the Ashley River. According the U.S. 17 Corridor Study, the northbound and southbound bridges are both near the end of their structural life and traffic capacity.
The U.S. 17 project also suggests improving sidewalks in the Chadwick Drive, Avondale Avenue, and Colony Drive neighborhoods in an effort to improve sidewalk connections to transit stops.
A proposed plan in the U.S. 17 Corridor study suggests providing more safe and comfortable areas to wait for buses.
The online project shows that some residents reported that they did not like to use public transportation because of unsafe or uncomfortable bus stops. The study says they found that 100 bus stops within the West Ashley study area had no bus shelters.
The study also says these projects are just concepts and don’t have funding plans.
The Charleston County project team says receiving public comments from citizens will help direct future concepts to be presented back to stakeholders.
The survey is open now through Nov. 15.
