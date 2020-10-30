White House official talks COVID-19 vaccine availability, S.C. restriction changes

“I don’t know if anyone is controlling it," he said. "We can mitigate this virus, but it’s not like an STD or other types of infection that are transmissible much more slowly, such as TB for instance. The ability to track it, track contacts, and limit its spread is really very, very difficult, but what we can do is mitigate it. That’s basically through hygiene measures: watching your distance, wearing a mask, and washing your hands.”