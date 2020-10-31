Brookgreen Gardens to host socially-distanced Halloween scavenger hunt

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Brookgreen Gardens will host a scavenger hunt Saturday to safely celebrate Halloween.
The Halloween scavenger hunt is called the Children’s Imagination Walk and organizers say it’s a kid-friendly event with individually packaged treats at several stations throughout the walk.
They say it’s a perfect opportunity for kids to wear their favorite costumes and safely celebrate Halloween.
The scavenger hunt is scheduled to run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Organizers say it’s catered for ages 3 to 12, but all are welcome.
Guests can pick up the scavenger hunt next to Keepsakes, the museum shop, they say.
It’s free to participate with garden admission.
Click here for more information about the event.
