Cool Halloween to be followed by another strong cold front!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A coastal trough offshore will bring us the slight chance of a few showers later tonight, but many areas will stay dry. Overnight lows on Halloween will feel warmer than last night, around 60 degrees. We’ll also see more clouds roll into the area overnight. A cold front will move in from the west on Sunday, bringing us a few showers around lunchtime. We’ll clear out and cool down into the afternoon and evening though. Overnight lows will drop all the way down to the 40′s Sunday night - brrr!! A cool start to the week is expected with highs around 60 on Monday with lots of sunshine. Election Day will stay dry with highs in the mid to upper 60′s. We’ll return to the 70′s through the end of the work week with another rain chance in time for the weekend.