Graham makes final Saturday campaign stop in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Saturday evening, dozens showed up in West Ashley to cheer on incumbent Lindsey Graham for his most recent campaign stop.
Graham says he’s confident in his campaign with just days until the election.
“Control of the Senate is at stake, there’s no way for Republicans to keep the senate if we lost South Carolina,” Graham said. “I’ve never felt better about my race than I do now.”
He was joined by fellow senator Tim Scott, congressional candidate for SC-01 Nancy mace and Charleston County Sheriff Al Cannon among others.
“We have the most consequential election of our lifetime,” Scott said. “We are on the verge of doing what most pollsters say could not be done.”
Among many topics, Graham talked about his relationship and endorsement of President Trump, his thoughts on police reform and his support for the most recent appointment to the Supreme Court Amy Coney Barrett.
“She’s going to be an outstanding, for a long period of time God willing, justice on the supreme court and how’s all this possible? Elections matter,” Graham said. Graham also criticizes his opponent’s high fundraising numbers from people across the county and Harrison’s most recent ad push involving third-party candidate Bill Bledsoe.
“When your opponent is trying to get people to vote for another candidate other than himself, that tells you they’ve got a problem,” Graham. “I’m confident that people in the Lowcountry can figure out that if you’re a conservative, you’ll stand united behind me.”
Meanwhile today, Harrison made his final push for votes in the upstate.
“How are we dealing with the coronavirus in this state? How are we dealing with the fact that we don’t have access to broadband? How are we dealing with the fact that our infrastructure is falling apart? How are we dealing with the fact that we have some of the lowest-paid teachers in the country? These are major issues in South Carolina that need leadership right now and we’re not getting it from Lindsey Graham,” Harrison said.
Tomorrow, Harrison will be in the Lowcountry while Graham will make stops in Beaufort and Aiken counties
