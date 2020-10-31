Halloween curfew announced for sex offenders on probation, parole

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole, and Pardon Services has announced a statewide curfew for sex offenders on Halloween night.
The curfew is set for 5:30 p.m. until 9 p.m.
This curfew applies to any person under supervision for a sex offense against a child.
The curfew does not apply to all registered sex offenders, many of whom are no longer on probation or parole and are not under the jurisdiction of SCDPPPS.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all actively supervised sex offenders are instructed to remain at home during the restricted timeframes and will be under surveillance checks through “team home visits.”
Sex offenders have been notified of the following restrictions:
- no porch or exterior lights on outside of their houses
- no candy distribution
- no participation in Halloween parties or carnivals; and
- stay inside of their homes
