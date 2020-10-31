Police respond to accident involving horse carriage in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police responded to an accident that involved a horse carriage Saturday afternoon.
Police say the accident happened near Queen and Meeting Street, around 2 p.m.
They say one of the horses with Palmetto Carriage Works, jumped her back leg over the tension bar and lost her footing causing her to fall down.
Authorities were able to cut the harness.
A veterinarian examined the horse and says that she had just a small scrape on the leg. Police say the horse will be resting for the next couple of days.
