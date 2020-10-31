Police seeking information in identifying armed robbery suspects

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is seeking information on four suspects involved in an armed robbery Friday night.
Police say the robbery happened at the HarbourStation Apartments at 6935 Rivers Avenue.
Surveillance stills show four different suspects at the scene of the robbery.
Police are requesting information on their identities and locations.
The suspects are considered to be armed and dangerous, police say.
If you have any information on the suspects, police ask that you call the NCPD Tip Line at 843-607-2076.
If you wish to remain anonymous or receive a cash reward for a tip that leads to an arrest, they ask that you call Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.
