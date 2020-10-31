S.C. reports 831 new cases of COVID-19, 36 additional deaths

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 831 newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday. (Source: AP)
By Chloe Rafferty | October 31, 2020 at 12:10 PM EDT - Updated October 31 at 12:21 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 831 newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday.

DHEC said there were also 52 probable new cases, 36 new confirmed deaths, and 5 new probable deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 167,885, probable cases to 8,727, confirmed deaths to 3,686, and 249 probable deaths.

COVID-19 TESTING TOTALS
Total tests conducted in South Carolina 1,993,561
Total tests reported to DHEC on Friday 6,097
Percent Positive in latest test results 13.6%

The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties:

LOWCOUNTRY COUNTIES REPORT TOTAL POSITIVE CASES TOTAL DEATHS
Beaufort County 6,103 90
Berkeley County 5,962 91
Charleston County 16,829 258
Colleton County 1,225 48
Dorchester County 4,570 96
Georgetown County 1,977 41
Orangeburg County 3,329 130
Williamsburg County 1,305 39

Here are the newly-confirmed and probable cases reported by county:

1031 COVID-19_Case_and_Prob... by Live 5 News

Here is a breakdown of the confirmed and probable deaths reported by age group and county:

1031 COVID-Death-Summary_10... by Live 5 News



