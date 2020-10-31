Swinney: Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence will not play at No. 4 Notre Dame due to COVID-19 protocol

CLEMSON, SC (WMBF) - After rallying back for a win over Boston College on Saturday, No. 1 Clemson will once again be without its star quarterback next week.
Head coach Dabo Swinney announced that Trevor Lawrence will not be available for the top-ranked Tigers next week at No. 4 Notre Dame due to COVID-19 protocol.
“He’s doing well, but obviously there’s a protocol in place," said Swinney in a press conference on Saturday. “Hopefully everything will go well and he’ll be ready to get back to practice after the Notre Dame game and get back at it versus Florida State. We hate that for him, and hopefully he’ll be able to travel with us still and help those guys on the sidelines."
Lawrence tested positive for the virus on Thursday and missed Saturday’s game against the Eagles. The Georgia native is the presumed top overall pick in the NFL Draft and a Heisman Trophy candidate, having thrown for over 1,800 yards and 17 touchdowns so far this season.
Freshman DJ Uiagalelei started in Lawrence’s place Saturday, throwing for 342 yards in a 34-28 win over Boston College.
The Tigers will hit the road to face the Fighting Irish next Saturday at 7:30 p.m. The game will be nationally televised by NBC.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.