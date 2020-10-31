Three dead following crash in Orangeburg County

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Three people have been killed Saturday after a crash in Orangeburg County.
The crash happened at 5:55 p.m. on SC 45 near Eutawville.
Troopers say the two cars involved were traveling on opposite directions of the road when they collided head on.
Unit one, a 1992 Cadillac, only had one occupant and unit two, a 2012 Ford Crown Victoria, had two. None of the occupants were reportedly wearing seatbelts.
The crash remains under investigation by South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.