Tropical Storm Eta ties record; expected to become hurricane

The forecast cone for Tropical Storm Eta, according to the National Hurricane Center's 11 p.m. ET Oct. 31 advisory. (Source: NHC)
By Associated Press | October 31, 2020 at 11:27 PM EDT - Updated November 1 at 10:49 AM

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Eta has formed in the Caribbean, tying the record for most named storms in a single Atlantic hurricane season.

The National Hurricane Center says the system is headed for a drenching of Nicaragua and other Central American nations starting on Tuesday.

It had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph early Sunday while centered about 400 miles east of the Honduras-Nicaragua border.

It could bring 25 inches of rain to parts of Nicaragua — 35 inches in isolated areas.

Eta is expected to intensify into a hurricane by Monday.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.