Berkeley County voters wait more than five hours to vote in-person absentee on Saturday

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Some Berkeley County voters are frustrated after waiting more than five hours to vote in-person absentee at the Voter Registration and Elections headquarters in Moncks Corner.
It’s was the only location open for Saturday voting in the county.
Berkeley County Election officials say it’s the longest wait they’ve had this election season.
The Registration and Election Director for Berkeley County, Adam Hammons, says their small office space and social distancing guidelines played a factor in the wait. He also says people are eager to vote and voters have more availability on the weekend.
Many voters say they expected to wait, but not as long as they did. Voters reported waiting up to five hours, while others were able to vote in less time.
Voters were surprised to learn that there were four voting machines being used at the start of voting on Saturday morning.
“Four? That’s nice to know, that explains why we’re not moving that fast,” voter Kari Johnson said.
Johnson says she wore her Batgirl Halloween costume to vote bring joy to other while the waited.
Midway through voting, Berkeley County Election officials added two more voting machines bringing the total to six.
Hammons says they would normally have up to 10 machines, but due to coronavirus social distancing guidelines they had to cut them down. Hammons says there were able to move the paper ballot scanner outside to make room for the additional voting machines inside.
“Knowing that it’s Saturday and people will be off work they should have had more voting machines in there,” voter Tequila Gardner said.
Many people left the line, deciding not to wait calling it voter suppression.
Election officials say they too did not expect lines to be as long as they were. They say they don’t want anyone to feel that their vote is being suppressed and say limited space is to blame.
Election officials say their new headquarters will be ready next year and will allow for more space and voting machines.
That last day people can vote in-person absentee ahead of election day is on Monday.
“We didn’t want to chance it and wait on Election Day,” voter Ashley Waters said. I wanted to give myself the opportunity if anything goes wrong today I would have another chance."
Reporter Lillian Donahue went to another polling location at the West Ashley Seacoast in Charleston.
She said the wait to cast a ballot there was about one hour, causing the line to wrap around the back of the building.
