Beaufort Co. Board of Elections begins opening ballot envelopes

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Board of Voter Registration and Elections says they began opening absentee ballot envelopes at 7 a.m. Sunday.
The board says they’re now opening the outer oath envelopes on all paper absentee ballots in preparation for Election Day Tuesday.
They say the opening of the actual ballot here-in envelopes will begin at 7 a.m. on Election Day. These processes will be held at the Beaufort office at 15 John Galt Road and are open to the public, they say.
A press release says they will also hold Certification Hearings in the same location following Election Day.
It says the City of Beaufort Municipal Election Commission will meet at 9.a.m. Friday to certify the City of Beaufort General Election results.
At 10 a.m., the Board of Voter Registration and Elections of Beaufort County’s Board of Canvassers will meet to certify Beaufort County’s portion of the Statewide General Election and the Town of Hilton Head Island General Election results.
For more information, they ask that you call the Board of Voter Registration and Elections of Beaufort County at 843-255-6900.
