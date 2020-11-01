Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office resolve ‘disturbance’ in Summerville, man taken into custody

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says it has resolved a disturbance that took place in Berkeley Commons located on Patriot Lane in the Summerville area of Berkeley County.
The man in question was taken into custody, around 7:30 p.m., without further incident.
Just after 12:30 p.m., deputies were called to the 100 block of Patriot Lane in reference to a mental health patient having an episode.
The incident ended with the man being taken into custody and he will be transported to an area hospital to receive a mental health evaluation and treatment.
Charges are currently pending for the man. Deputies say the roadways in the area and the neighborhood will be opening back up to motorists soon.
