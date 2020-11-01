Coroner identifies victim in fatal Charleston County accident

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office is releasing the name of the victim of Friday’s fatal motorcycle accident.
Guillermo Andres Valeri Paoli, died on October 30, 2020 at 1:14 p.m. on the scene from injuries sustained in a motorcycle collision that occurred on Highway 41 and Elijah Smalls Road, according to the Charleston County coroner.
Deputies reported that a vehicle traveling westbound on Highway 41 struck a stopped vehicle in the same lane. A report states that the impact caused the stopped vehicle to strike another vehicle and enter into the opposing lane where it collided with an eastbound traveling motorcycle.
For a while, the crash required officers to reroute traffic around the crash scene. Police diverted drivers coming from Highway 17 onto Joe Rouse Road and diverted those coming into Mount Pleasant onto Dunes West Boulevard.
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Department is the investigating police agency.
