Crash causes power outages on Savannah Highway, section closed

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Dominion Energy says power is now restored on Savannah Highway after a crash that caused power lines to go down.
Charleston Police and fire crews responded to the scene of the crash.
Charleston County dispatch says the call came in around 2:50 a.m. Sunday.
Police officers blocked an area of Savannah Highway between Wappoo Rd and Braxton Ave in both directions as they responded to the scene.
Dispatch says one vehicle hit a power pole and a second vehicle ran over the power lines that went down across the roadway.
They say one person was taken to MUSC and there is currently no information on the extent of injuries.
Dominion Energy reported there were 590 power outages in the area. They say power was restored to the majority of customers by 8:30 a.m.
As of 9:30 a.m., they say they’re still at the scene making final repairs.
Police say one lane will remain closed northbound towards downtown Charleston while the energy company works on replacing the pole, which takes several hours.
They say traffic is being redirected in a one-block redirection from Wappoo Rd to Braxton Ave.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
