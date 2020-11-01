Democratic candidates spend final weekend push in Lowcounty

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Democratic candidate for senate Jaime Harrison and democratic congressional incumbent Joe Cunningham spent Saturday talking to voters across the Charleston area in a final push for votes ahead of election day.
On Harrison’s second stop of the day, his bus tour convened with Cunningham’s drive-up rally at The Bend in North Charleston.
Speakers included the two candidates as well as house majority whip Jim Clyburn and state representative JA Moore.
“What makes America great is that you can start ten miles behind the starting line and you can still win the race,” Harrison said. “I know that from my own life.”
During the event, Cunningham wanted to drive home his record of bipartisanship.
“I’m sick of it all too and that’s why I went to Congress in the first place, is to put an end to it,” Cunningham said. “Not to fan the flame of partisan politics, but to extinguish them.”
He also said the main issue at top of mind is getting back to Washington D.C. to provide relief for people impacted by COVID-19.
“I can tell you what I’m focused on right now in Washington D.C. is bringing back another round of stimulus,” Cunningham said. “I talk to Lowcountry businesses every day and Lowcountry businesses are hurting.”
While Cunningham and Harrison spoke to voters around Charleston, their opponent’s senator Lindsey Graham and SC-01 candidate Nancy Mace took to Beaufort to campaign for the Republican ticket.
Yesterday during an event in West Ashley, Mace said she believes the election to be “razor-thin,” but she’s confident in the support she’s seen on the campaign trail.
“We’ve got a ton of momentum on our side and no one is going to work harder than I will for the first congressional district,” Mace said. “I grew up here. I’m from here. I’m raising my family here. I work here and I’ve been a truly independent voice for voters across the Lowcountry and I am going to do that on Tuesday.”
