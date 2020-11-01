Deputies: Six people shot during party at abandoned house

HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office say they’re investigating a shooting that happened during a party at an abandoned house.
They say the shooting happened Sunday around 1 a.m. on the 7800 block of White Point Road.
Deputies say six people were injured by gunfire at the location, with injuries ranging from non-life threatening to life threatening.
They say they’re working to identify the shooter or shooters.
This is a developing story. Check back for additional details.
