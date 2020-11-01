S.C. reports 1,319 new cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death

S.C. reports 1,319 new cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 1,319 newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday. (Source: AP)
By Chloe Rafferty | November 1, 2020 at 11:26 AM EST - Updated November 1 at 11:26 AM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 1.319 newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday.

DHEC said there were also 17 probable new cases, one new confirmed death, and no new probable deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 169,228, probable cases to 8,795, confirmed deaths to 3,687, and 249 probable deaths.

COVID-19 TESTING TOTALS
Total tests conducted in South Carolina 2,020,577
Total tests reported to DHEC on Saturday 10,827
Percent Positive in latest test results 12.2%

The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties:

LOWCOUNTRY COUNTIES REPORT TOTAL POSITIVE CASES TOTAL DEATHS
Beaufort County 6,129 90
Berkeley County 5,985 91
Charleston County 16,912 258
Colleton County 1,237 48
Dorchester County 4,587 96
Georgetown County 1,988 41
Orangeburg County 3,344 130
Williamsburg County 1,315 39

Here are the newly-confirmed and probable cases reported by county:

1101 COVID-19_Case_and_Prob... by Live 5 News

Here is a breakdown of the confirmed and probable deaths reported by age group and county:

1101 COVID-Death-Summary_11... by Live 5 News



Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.