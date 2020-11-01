Sunday showers give way to a Monday chill!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A strong cold front will move through the Southeast over the next 24 hours bringing the biggest cool down so far this Fall season. Ahead of the front, we’ll be mild Sunday with a mostly cloudy sky and the chance of a few scattered showers/downpours through early Sunday afternoon. The weather will dry out by mid afternoon and we’ll await the cold front that won’t arrive until overnight Sunday night. You’ll feel a big change as we wake up Monday morning. Temperatures in the 40s with a strong breeze out of the northwest will make it feel like the 30s as you head out the door. Get ready to bundle up the kids as they head back to school Monday. Despite full sunshine Monday, highs will only reach 60 degrees. That’s our average high temperature around Christmas. The coldest night will be Monday night with many of you, away from the coast, waking up to the mid to upper 30s Tuesday morning. Patchy frost is possible near I-95. Temperatures will start to warm up after Tuesday morning. Highs will reach the upper 60s Tuesday afternoon and a return to the 70s is expected by Wednesday.