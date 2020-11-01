Two injured, one possibly serious, in Beaufort Co. crash

BURTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Burton Fire District says two people are injured after a two-vehicle crash in Beaufort County early Sunday morning.
Fire District officials say it happened at the intersection of Trask Parkway and Poppy Hill Rd just after 3 a.m.
They say the they responded to the scene with Beaufort County EMS and the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office to find two vehicles with heavy damages. One was a passenger vehicle and one was an SUV, they say.
Fire officials say Burton paramedics and Beaufort County EMS assisted two injured occupants, one potentially serious.
They say traffic on Trask Parkway was delayed for over an hour while emergency crews assisted the injured and removed roadway hazards.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
