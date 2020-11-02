Berkeley Co. election officials expect shorter lines Tuesday than for absentee voters

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - With dozens of polling locations open across Berkeley County on Election Day, voters should be able to expect a shorter wait to cast their ballot.
County Registration and Election Director Adam Hammons says there will be 59 polling locations open countywide, which he expects to mean shorter lines for Election Day voters than for those who have voted in-person absentee in the weeks leading up to Tuesday.
Voters are only able to vote in-person absentee in one single location, at the Voter Registration and Election Commission Headquarters on Belt Drive, on Monday. Those voting in-person absentee say they either hoped to avoid lines on Election Day or were not able to take off work on Tuesday.
But some voters say they waited up to three hours to vote on Monday and more than five hours on Saturday. More than one third of registered voters in Berkeley County have already voted early, according to election officials.
“Just like on Saturday, we kind of have to turn the page to Election Day we have to have our staff here to prepare,” Hammons said. “Election day is really the most important day.”
Berkeley County had three in-person absentee voting location open on weekdays in October.
Hammons says the people who staffed satellites locations are also Election Day poll workers.
“So we can’t ask them to work 14 hours today and then 14 hours again tomorrow,” Hammons said. “The staffing and the organization and getting everybody out to those locations is just too difficult the day before the election.”
Berkeley County Election officials are using six voting machines on Monday. They added two machines over the weekend because of long wait times, bringing the total to six.
Election officials say small space and social distancing guidelines are the reasons why there are less machines available for voting. They say they normally have up to 10 in use at their headquarters.
“We hate that people have to wait no one ever likes that, no one enjoys waiting in line,” Hammons said. “What I’ve been saying is there’s probably not going to be a line Tuesday at your polling place.”
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.