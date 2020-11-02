Berkeley Co. keeps one in-person absentee voting location open, day before election

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County voting officials say there is only one in-person absentee voting location in Berkeley County and it may be best to wait until tomorrow to cast ballots.
The voting office in Moncks Corner will be the only place to cast ballots, Monday, but officials say all 59 voting locations across the county will be open, Tuesday.
Officials say this means lines might be shorter for those who do choose to wait until Tuesday to vote.
On Saturday, officials say more than 1,000 people voted in Berkeley County, some waiting in line more than five hours to do it.
County Registration and Election Director Adam Hammons, says their small office space and social distancing guidelines played a factor in the wait.
In total, more than 35,000 people have cast their ballots in-person absentee in Berkeley County this year, compared to 9,700 at this time in the last presidential election.
Hammons says they have also mailed out more than 21,000 ballots, and already received 18,701 of those back.
Voters have until 7 p.m. tomorrow to return their ballots by mail to the VR office and officials say more than one third of registered voters in Berkeley County have already voted either by mail or in-person.
