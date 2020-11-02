Charleston Co. expecting busy last day of in-person absentee voting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - More than 4,600 people voted on Saturday in Charleston County and voting officials say the last day for in-person absentee voting is normally their busiest day.
Monday is the last day for in-person absentee voting and all four in-person Charleston County absentee locations will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., officials say.
Those locations are the North Charleston Coliseum, Mount Pleasant Seacoast Church, West Ashley Seacoast Church and the downtown Charleston Public Library.
On Tuesday, officials say the roughly 100 locations across Charleston County will be open starting at 7 a.m. and they will close at 7 p.m.
Those planning to vote absentee by mail, can drop off those ballots either Monday or Tuesday at any of the voting locations, but the Board of Elections and Voter Registration Office say all ballots must be received no later than 7 p.m. Tuesday to be counted.
