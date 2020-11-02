Charleston Co. voters will only have 1 location to drop off absentee ballots Tuesday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County has released a tweet saying Monday is the last day to drop off mail-in absentee ballots at their satellite voting locations.
The county said they wanted to remind voters that Monday is the last day to vote in-person absentee and Tuesday there will only be one mail-in drop off location open at the Charleston County Board of Elections and Voter Registration.
These drop off locations are for voters who requested a mail-in absentee ballot and now, do not have time to mail it.
The Board of Elections and Voter Registration offices are located at 4367 Headquarters Rd. and those absentee mail-in ballots must be dropped off by 7 p.m., the board says.
