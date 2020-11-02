The Citadel Announces Revised Spring Football Schedule

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – The Citadel release its revised Southern Conference spring football schedule Monday afternoon. The revision was necessary after the NCAA granted The Citadel’s waiver request to play 12 regular-season games this academic year.
The first four weeks of the schedule remain unchanged. After having an open weekend to start the spring season, the Bulldogs travel to Mercer on Feb. 27, host Chattanooga on March 6 and travel to Western Carolina on March 13.
The first change to the schedule comes on March 20 when the Bulldogs host ETSU. The Citadel remains at home to face Samford on March 27, before hitting the road to take on Wofford on April 3.
The Bulldogs added game against Furman will take place on April 10 at Johnson Hagood Stadium. The regular season concludes on April 17 with a trip to VMI.