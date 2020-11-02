CofC basketball releases full schedule

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The College of Charleston men’s basketball team will open the season at North Carolina, while the full schedule has also been announced with game times.
The Cougars will host five non-conference contests in addition to their nine conference games for a 14-game home schedule at TD Arena including its home opener versus NCAA Division II Limestone on Saturday, Nov. 28 at 1 p.m. (ET).
Preseason No. 22-ranked Richmond out of the Atlantic-10 Conference travels to Charleston for a Wednesday, Dec. 2 tilt at 7 p.m. (ET) at TD Arena. Marshall (Dec. 9), South Carolina State (Dec. 11) and Western Carolina (Dec. 18) round out CofC’s pre-conference home slate. The Cougars will close out non-conference play at Georgia State on Monday, Dec. 21 at 7 p.m. (ET) in Atlanta.
“We are extremely excited about the challenges and opportunities that our non-conference schedule presents us,” CofC Head Coach Earl Grant said. “These types of battles will prepare us for our conference season as well as games in March.”
For Colonial Athletic Association play, home games will tip-off at 1 p.m. (ET) at TD Arena with the exception of the Cougars' rivalry game with UNCW on Senior Day slated for Saturday, Feb. 27 at 4 p.m. (ET) at TD Arena.
CofC has received approval from the South Carolina Department of Commerce to welcome spectators to TD Arena. As part of this return to competition plan, TD Arena (which seats 5,100) will be reduced to 30 percent capacity.
Additional game day policies, procedures and safety measures instituted for any sporting events at TD Arena will be consistent with guidance from local, state, federal and College of Charleston officials. Those policies and procedures will be released next week.
Due to social distancing and Covid-19 guidelines, single game tickets may or may not be available for the 2020-21 season. Should single game tickets be available, they will be advertised on a game by game basis. With a limited capacity, the only way to guarantee your attendance at games is to purchase a season ticket. New season tickets are $175 and can be purchased here. Current season ticket holders have received information regarding renewing their season tickets via email. A limited number of College of Charleston students will be able to attend games and will receive information via email in the next couple of weeks.