CofC basketball releases full schedule

Due to social distancing and Covid-19 guidelines, single game tickets may or may not be available for the 2020-21 season. Should single game tickets be available, they will be advertised on a game by game basis. With a limited capacity, the only way to guarantee your attendance at games is to purchase a season ticket. New season tickets are $175 and can be purchased here. Current season ticket holders have received information regarding renewing their season tickets via email. A limited number of College of Charleston students will be able to attend games and will receive information via email in the next couple of weeks.