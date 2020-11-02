Coroner identifies teen killed in Dorchester County shooting

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office says a 17-year-old died Friday morning in a shooting.
Ahmad R. Stevens, of North Charleston, was shot at approximately 11 a.m. at his home, according to Coroner Paul Brouthers. Stevens was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner at 5 p.m., Brouthers said.
Deputies responded at approximately 11:14 a.m. to a reported double shooting at the 100 block of Mansfield Boulevard in Archdale Friday morning, Lt. Rick Carson said. EMS took the other victim to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Carson said.
Deputies say they are searching for 19-year-old Jeremiah Da Shawn Wright on charges of murder and attempted murder in a shooting that authorities say was the result of a domestic incident inside the home.
Brouthers said Stevens' body will undergo an autopsy Monday at MUSC.
The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division and the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office are investigating.
