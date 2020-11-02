DD2 addresses bus driver concerns, commitment to safety

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Some bus drivers with Dorchester District 2 say they have concerns about driving kids to school amid the pandemic, and they want to know what is being done to keep them safe.
Despite a high COVID-19 positive rate, mentioned at the last school board meeting, the school district is still operating under a hybrid model. Elementary students are going to school for a half-day, 5 days week.
During that board meeting, one bus driver voiced her concerns about the fears drivers have of getting sick or having a sick student.
"I don’t mind coming out of my bed and getting to work, but at the end of the day I want to know that I’m going home to my children not sick, not afraid, because there’s a lot of us out here that are afraid, "she said.
DD2′s Transportation Director Steve Shope says they have several safety precautions in place that have either been mandated by the state or they have thought of.
The state department of education has restricted the capacity on school buses, which means no more than two students per seat. Shope says they have gone a step further and are leaving some seats open as extra room between the driver and students.
Drivers and students also must wear masks on the buses and in school. Some windows are always cracked open inside the buses, to make sure the air is circulating. Sanitation is also a big part of the day.
“They directed that we wipe down the buses with disinfectant wipes between every run. Between elementary school and middle school, we wipe down the seats and high tough surfaces. In between middle and high school, we do the same thing,” Shope said. “We are also using the electronic sprayers in between the morning and afternoon sessions.”
Shope says state has also put out a safety video series that shows all the steps drivers can take to make sure the bus rides are safe for them and the students.
Although there are precautions in place, there are some challenges they are trying to overcome.
Due to the hybrid model, students are attending a morning or afternoon session at school. With the reduced number of students allowed on the bus, coupled with more trips to the school, the school district is having to use over 100 buses during the middle of the day.
“That changes the game for us because they can’t all run at the same time and drop off students and then pick them up at the same time,” Shope said. “That would be mixing the students together that they’re trying to keep separated, so it’s just a big challenge to get that done.”
