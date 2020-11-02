Fernandez de Oliveira wins Azalea Invitational in Playoff

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - 20-year-old Mateo Fernandez De Oliveira picked up his first victory in the United States on Sunday winning the Azalea Invitational over Mt. Pleasant native Jamie Wilson in a 1 hole playoff at the Country Club of Charleston.
Fernandez De Oliveira would par the 1st playoff hole to hold off Wilson, the South Carolina and Bishop England alum.
Clemson’s Stephen Behr, who held the lead going into the final round, shot a 75 on Sunday to finish in a 3rd place tie with South Carolina’s Ryan Hall.
For the win, Fernandez De Oliveira takes home a prize of $750 while Wilson wins $600 for 2nd place at the amateur tournament.
This year’s Azalea Invitational was moved to this weekend because of the coronavirus pandemic.
