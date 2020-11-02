Firefighters respond to North Charleston mattress store fire

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department says firefighters responded to a reported fire on Dorchester Road in North Charleston.
Firefighters say they arrived to a fire in the 4200 block of Dorchester Road early Monday morning, and had to close all lanes of Dorchester Road to work the fire.
All lanes of Dorchester Road have been reopened.
Five different North Charleston fire departments were reported to be on the scene at a North Charleston mattress store.
Officials say crews on scene reported a fire involving a commercial building and additional fire units were dispatched to assist.
North Charleston Fire Department Deputy Chief of Professional Standards Stephanie Julazadeh says no injuries have been reported.
Julazadeh says firefighters have extinguished the fire and are conducting salvage and overhaul.
