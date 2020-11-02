FIRST ALERT: Cold Night Ahead... Frost Advisory Inland

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Frost Advisory has been issued for Inland Colleton, Dorchester and Berkeley Counties for early Tuesday morning. Cold, Canadian high pressure has built in behind a strong cold front. Look for clear skies as we head into the night. Patchy frost is possible inland from the coast where temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 30s. From Highway 17 to the beaches, temperatures will bottom out between 40-45°. It will be a cold start to Election Day but the cold will fade away and it won’t be as chilly by Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures will continue to moderate mid to late week with highs in the upper 70s and low in the 60s by Friday.